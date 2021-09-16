Police investigating possible shooting incident in Southwest Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a possible shooting incident in Southwest Austin.

There is a heavy police presence near US 290 and Monterey Oaks on Staggerbrush Road. The incident is happening at an apartment complex in the area.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it was an "active attack" incident and that there were reports of one possible patient. Austin police tweeted out at around 7:15 a.m. that it was no longer an active attack.

People are still being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

