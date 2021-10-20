Police investigating possible shooting on Wayne Drive in Round Rock

The Round Rock Police Department is investigating a possible shooting on Wayne Drive earlier this week.

According to police, dispatch received a call reporting gunshots in the 900 block of Wayne Drive in Round Rock around 9:40 p.m. on Monday, October 18. There were no reported injuries in this incident, according to police.

Anybody with home surveillance footage in the area or information regarding the individuals involved should contact Detective Bernie Villegas at 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.

