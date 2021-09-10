2 AISD schools cleared as safe after reports of armed subjects

2 AISD schools were cleared this afternoon after an investigation into reports of armed subjects.

AISD Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez said the campuses of Murchison Middle School and Northeast Early College High School were been placed on lockdown while officers investigated the reports.

A representative for AISD says there were reports of a possible weapon at both locations.

Murchison went into lockdown at 1:51 p.m, while Northeast Early College High School went into lockdown not even 10 minutes later at 2:01 p.m.

Murchison was released after 30 minutes, with no weapon reported as being found.

Not long after, NEC High was also cleared with no weapon detected.

Both locations have now been deemed safe with and the schools are returning to normal operation

