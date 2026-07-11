Police investigating south Austin homicide

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The Brief Austin police are investigating a deadly shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Empress Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Saturday and located a woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot in south Austin early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Sgt. Lee Knouse said officers were called to the 8300 block of Empress Boulevard just before 5 a.m. Saturday for a shooting.

Arriving officers, along with fire and emergency personnel, located a woman in her 40s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Knouse said police believe that everyone involved in the incident is accounted for and are speaking with investigators.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Knouse said he expects additional information on the investigation to be provided next week.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or the homicide tip line at 512-974-8477.