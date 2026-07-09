Houston men accused of burglarizing North Austin stores: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects from Houston.
Police said this is in connection to a series of ATM thefts in North Austin.
The backstory:
Police said on July 7, three suspects came to Austin from Houston, burglarized several convenience stores at 3505 Wells Branch Pkwy in a short amount of time, and drove back to Houston.
APD released photos of the suspects, and can be found below:
What you can do:
Anyone with information about these suspects may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting www.austincrimestoppers.org, by calling (512) 472-8477 or by emailing APDCommercialBurglary@austintexas.gov. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department