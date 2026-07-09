Houston men accused of burglarizing North Austin stores: APD

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The Brief APD is searching for three theft suspects Police said the suspects are accused of burglarizing North Austin convenience stores at 3505 Wells Branch Pkwy The suspects fled to Houston after the crimes



The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects from Houston.

Police said this is in connection to a series of ATM thefts in North Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on July 7, three suspects came to Austin from Houston, burglarized several convenience stores at 3505 Wells Branch Pkwy in a short amount of time, and drove back to Houston.

APD released photos of the suspects, and can be found below:

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What you can do:

Anyone with information about these suspects may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting www.austincrimestoppers.org, by calling (512) 472-8477 or by emailing APDCommercialBurglary@austintexas.gov. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.