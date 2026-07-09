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Houston men accused of burglarizing North Austin stores: APD

By
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 9, 2026 7:47 PM CDT
Published July 9, 2026 7:47 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • APD is searching for three theft suspects
    • Police said the suspects are accused of burglarizing North Austin convenience stores at 3505 Wells Branch Pkwy
    • The suspects fled to Houston after the crimes

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects from Houston.

Police said this is in connection to a series of ATM thefts in North Austin.

The backstory:

Police said on July 7, three suspects came to Austin from Houston, burglarized several convenience stores at 3505 Wells Branch Pkwy in a short amount of time, and drove back to Houston.

APD released photos of the suspects, and can be found below:

Image 1 of 4

 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about these suspects may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting www.austincrimestoppers.org, by calling (512) 472-8477 or by emailing APDCommercialBurglary@austintexas.gov. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyNorth Austin