Police investigating suspicious death in North Austin, avoid the area
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death in North Austin.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of North Mopac after a call came in around 6:52 a.m. There is a large police presence in the area while authorities continue to conduct their investigation.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
