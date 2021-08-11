Police investigating suspicious death in North Austin, avoid the area

The Austin Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death in North Austin.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 8100 block of North Mopac after a call came in around 6:52 a.m. There is a large police presence in the area while authorities continue to conduct their investigation.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

