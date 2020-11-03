Police looking for driver of truck involved in deadly crash

The Austin Police Department has identified the cyclist who was killed in a deadly crash and police are still looking for the driver of the truck involved in the crash.

26-year-old Michael Wayne Allen Parrish was killed in the crash in the 12100 block of North I-35 northbound frontage road at just after 11 p.m. on October 22.

APD says its preliminary investigation shows that a brown, 2008 Ford F350 was traveling northbound when the driver moved to the outside (right lane) and struck Parrish who was riding on the far right section of the roadway.

Parrish did not have a headlight or rear light on his bike and police say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ford F350 driver continued northbound before turning on to Techridge Blvd. where he stopped the vehicle in front of a QT gas station and fled the area on foot.

Police say the truck was located with heavy damage to the right, front corner panel.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.