Police looking for suspects who held pharmacy employees at gunpoint, demanded opioids

The Austin Police Department is looking for two aggravated robbery suspects.

The robbery happened on Wednesday, September 2 at around 2:13 p.m. at a pharmacy located at 3706 Guadalupe Street.

Police say the two suspects entered the pharmacy and held employees at gunpoint as they demanded opioids. The two White males forced the employees to lie face down on the floor at which time they fled in an unknown direction of travel.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Photos of aggravated robbery suspects from the Austin Police Department. (Austin Police Department)

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1

Advertisement

White male

Estimated to be between 6’-6’2”

Slim build

Approximately 20 to 25 years of age

Last seen wearing a black hoodie with a stripe running down each arm and across the front, black track-style pants with a Nike symbol on the left lower leg and white sneakers

Suspect #2

White male

Estimated to be between 6’-6’2”

Approximately 20 to 25 years of age

Last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, light-colored track-style pants with elastic around the ankles and white sneakers

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

For more Austin news, click here.