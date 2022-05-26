Officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin, investigation underway
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in southeast Austin.
The incident happened in the 1500 block of Crossing Place near Pleasant Valley Road and East Riverside Drive.
No further information has been released at this time.
People are asked to avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.
