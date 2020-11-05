Police: Plano pet owner shot in leg after dog’s paw got caught on trigger

article

Plano police are reminding those with a license to carry to practice gun safety after they said a pet owner’s gun accidently went off when their dog’s paw got lodged in the trigger.

Police posted about the shooting on Facebook.

They said the person had a pistol tucked in their waistband, and when they picked up their dog, the dog’s paw got lodged in the trigger, causing the gun to fire.

The bullet went into and through the person’s thigh.

Plano PD shared several gun safety reminders for those with a license to carry:

- When you are carrying your firearm, make sure you have a holster that is safe and protects the trigger from any inadvertent discharges.

- When you are not carrying your firearm, store it in a gun safe or other locking device to keep them out of the hands of others.

- Always assume the weapon is loaded and treat it as such.

- Keep your finger off the trigger until the weapon is ready to be fired.

- Practice, practice, practice. Know your weapon, how and when to use it, and be a smart and responsible gun owner.