Northeast Austin shooting victim dies, police continue search for suspect

The Austin Police Department says it is now investigating a shooting in Northeast Austin as a homicide after the person who was shot died. The person has been identified as 34-year-old Jahiro Rodriguez-Perez.

The incident happened on February 11 when APD says it received a call at around 8:13 p.m. about a shooting in the 1300 block of Bonnie Brae Street.

When officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived, they found Rodriguez-Perez with a gunshot wound. EMS began life-saving measures and Rodriguez-Perez was taken to a local hospital but he died from his injuries on February 12.

Officials say police are looking for one suspect who fled the area. They believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.