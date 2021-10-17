Police searching for driver who crashed car into Dallas home

article

Dallas police are looking for the driver who crashed a car into a West Oak Cliff home early Sunday morning.

The wreck happened just before 2:45 p.m., when police said someone lost control and slammed into the porch of a home in the 600 block of N. Rosemont Avenue.

The vehicle ended up in the side of the house.

No one inside was hurt, and the driver ran away before police arrived on scene.

The car was pulled out of the house.

Those who live in the home said this is the second time someone has crashed a vehicle into their home.

