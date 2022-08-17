Police arrest second suspect in murder of 52-year-old Killeen woman
KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a 52-year-old, Yolanda N'Gaojia.
The incident occurred on March 22 in the 13000 block of SH 195 in Killeen.
The Killeen Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot just after 5 p.m. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds upon arrival.
N'Gaojia was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
On Saturday, August 13, KPD arrested and charged 17-year-old Christian Lamar Weston with murdering N'Gaojia. He has been ordered to be held with no bond.
Christian Weston (Killeen Police Department)
Four days later, officials located and arrested 20-year-old Demario Jabar Moore in connection with the murder. Moore's bond has been set at $1,000,000, and he is currently in the Bell County Jail.
Officials say detectives are continuing to actively investigate this case.