Police arrest second suspect in murder of 52-year-old Killeen woman

A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a 52-year-old, Yolanda N'Gaojia.

The incident occurred on March 22 in the 13000 block of SH 195 in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot just after 5 p.m. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds upon arrival.

N'Gaojia was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

On Saturday, August 13, KPD arrested and charged 17-year-old Christian Lamar Weston with murdering N'Gaojia. He has been ordered to be held with no bond.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Christian Weston (Killeen Police Department)

Four days later, officials located and arrested 20-year-old Demario Jabar Moore in connection with the murder. Moore's bond has been set at $1,000,000, and he is currently in the Bell County Jail.

Officials say detectives are continuing to actively investigate this case.