Teen arrested for March murder of woman in Killeen

article

A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman in Killeen in March.

17-year-old Christian Lamar Weston was arrested Saturday in connection with the March 22 murder of 52-year-old Yolanda N'Gaojia. He has been ordered to be held with no bond.

He was also charged with unlicensed carrying of a weapon and bond has been set at $5,000. As of Saturday night, he was awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail.

KPD says that officers were dispatched just after 5 p.m. March 22 to the 13000 block of SH 195 where someone had been reportedly shot. When officers arrived, they found two people had been shot.

N'Gaojia succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 7 p.m. The second person received non-life-threatening injuries and was treated and released at the scene, says KPD.