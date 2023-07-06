Shooting prompts SWAT situation in Northeast Austin

Police are on the scene of a SWAT situation in Northeast Austin.

It started with a 911 call around 1:09 a.m. Thursday reporting a man who shot a family member in the 7000 block of Decker Lane.

Police say the suspect fled the scene and was located at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Springdale Road around 3 a.m.

Investigators say the SWAT team was called in and there was a standoff, but the suspect surrendered just after 6 a.m., and is now in police custody.

Police say the victim is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Police are planning a media briefing soon. Check back for updates.