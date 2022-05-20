'She created a McMess': Polk County woman wanted for calling 911 over McDonald's order

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they say called 911 and assaulted restaurant workers because her McDonald’s order was wrong.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Tianis Jones went too far over a mistake. She ordered in the drive thru – a Happy Meal with a chocolate shake, a Filet-o-Fish sandwich, tea and fries.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, something was wrong with Jones’ order, so employees asked her to pull up to the third window. Instead, Judd said Jones parked and went inside.

READ: 'Such a heartbreaking sight': Unanswered questions after child found starved to death in Davenport

Surveillance video shows Jones becoming increasingly displeased with the service, despite workers offering to fix the issues as well as return her money.

Jones became so angry she called 911 to complain that McDonald’s had gotten her order wrong.

That’s when "things went from bad to worse," according to Judd.

Jones went behind the counter and started throwing things. She lifted a sleeve of cups and threw them at employees and into the dining room.

Tianis Jones. Courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Judd said the full encounter lasted 10 minutes, but the sheriff’s office only released two minutes of the altercation.

Jones’ sister and mother were also there and tried to get her to leave. Judd said they stayed behind after Jones left and were cooperating with investigators.

MORE: Sheriff: 'Violent... dangerous... bad man' arrested for murder in Polk campground

Judd said they were "mortified about the entire event."

"I don't know what was wrong with her that night," Judd said. "I don't know if she was two fries short of a Happy Meal, but she created a McMess and acted like a McNut… she ended up a McBurglar."

Jones is wanted by the sheriff’s office and faces assault and burglary charges. She also did not have a driver’s license, but was driving, and had outstanding warrants for failure to appear charges.

Advertisement

Anyone who knows where she is could be eligible for a cash reward if they call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.