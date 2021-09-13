Lockdown at LBJ Early College High School lifted following reported 'active attack incident'

The lockdown at LBJ Early College High School has been lifted. The school is now resuming normal school activities, according to Austin ISD Police Chief Ashley A. Gonzalez.

Police have determined that there were no shots were fired and that the students and staff are safe. Emergency assets who had responded to the school campus are preparing to leave now that the incident has been deescalated, according to ATCEMS.

First responders with ATCEMS, the Austin Police Department, and the Austin Fire Department had been called to the school campus around 1:30 p.m. because of an "active attack incident."

The emergency assets went to the campus located at 7309 Lazy Creek Drive to search and clear the campus. No patients were located though and the incident was deescalated.

