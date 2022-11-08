2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office
DALLAS - 2 people are dead after a shooting the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday afternoon.
Police and sheriff's deputies were dispatched there for an active shooter call around 4:30 p.m. on the second floor of the building.
One male and one female were found dead of gun shot wounds.
Dallas County Sheriff's deputies believe one of the victims was an employee at the Medical Examiner's Office.
They say there is not a suspect at large, early indications to investigators are that one of the people who was killed was the shooter.
The building was evacuated.
FOX 4 is working to find out more details, including the relationship of the victims. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.