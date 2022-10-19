Post Malone, The Kid LAROI and Zedd headline F1 show in Austin

Formula One is back in Austin and Bootsy Bellows and Sports Illustrated are also returning with their Circuit Series After Party presented by Cash App & Visa. The event takes place over two nights and fuses sports and entertainment to celebrate the F1 United States Grand Prix.

On Friday, October 21 and Saturday, October 22 from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., the Circuit Series After Party will transport guests into an experiential playground that blends the distinct aesthetic of Bootsy Bellows with Austin’s vibrant local spirit.

The event will be held at the Austin-American Statesman and each night will feature a star-studded lineup of live musical performances from the world’s hottest artists.

Friday night will be kicked off with headliner The Kid LAROI and Zedd, with an additional set by Irie.

Saturday will be headlined by Post Malone with a DJ set by Zack Bia.

If you'd like to purchase tickets, you can do so here.