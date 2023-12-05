3 sentenced for distributing fentanyl that resulted in Coupland teen's death

Three people have been sentenced to multiple years in prison for distributing counterfeit pills containing fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Coupland teen.

46-year-old David Lee Jr of Austin, 43-year-old Virgina Zepeda of Austin, and 37-year-old Jackie Lynne Chester of Taylor were found to be supplying counterfeit oxycodone tablets and other prescription pills during an investigation into the overdose death of the 18-year-old boy, court documents say.

Video surveillance footage showed the teen approaching Lee's vehicle at a gas station and exchanging something with Chester through a window. Four-and-a-half tablets of counterfeit oxycodone were found in the teen's home after his death.

DEA agents later conducted controlled buys with Lee and Zepeda as part of the investigation, showing they were actively distributing fentanyl as counterfeit oxycodone following the teen's death.

Lee, who pled guilty in June, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Zepeda received just over 11 years in prison and Chester was sentenced to 9 years in prison.

"It is the goal of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit to arrest and prosecute fentanyl dealers to the fullest extent of the law," said Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason in a release. "Fentanyl poisonings have increased in central Texas, and we will continue to use all resources available to us, including the DEA and USAO. Task Force members are committed to serving the victims, seeking justice, and providing closure for their families."

The DEA, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.