Pregnant woman shot dead in DC; baby in critical condition: police

A pregnant woman who was shot Thursday morning in Northeast has succumbed to her injuries, police said, and died.

The baby survived the shooting but is currently in critical but stable condition. D.C. police are calling the incident a "brazen" and heinous" act.

D.C. Police Assistant Chief of Patrol Services Andre Wright said the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 300 block of 37th Street Southeast.

That's where Wright said the pregnant woman – who has been identified as 22-year-old Samya Gill of Fort Washington – and a man were both sitting in a parked car. A white sedan pulled up, he said, and two men jumped out and opened fire on both victims.

The suspects fled before officers arrived, and the woman and the other victim drove off. Authorities said the woman was in the passenger seat during the incident, and that the car ended up near Minnesota Avenue Northeast and Dixon Streets.

Both victims, Wright confirmed, were shot multiple times.

Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a white sedan in connection with the shooting. They're asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is now being offered for info leading to an arrest.

