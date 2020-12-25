‘Brighter days are coming soon’: President-elect Biden wishes Americans a Merry Christmas

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill took to Twitter for a holiday message to Americans on Friday.

"Merry Christmas, happy holidays," Biden said, sitting next to his wife. The video lasted for more than two minutes. Biden said he knows 2020 has been a very difficult year for the country. He talked about how many Americans are struggling to find work, put food on the table and pay rent or mortgages.

RELATED: 'We have a big problem': Experts fear the holidays will fuel the US COVID-19 crisis

But Biden said it’s important for Americans to care for one another.

The future first lady urged Americans to give thanks to front-line workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. She also gave a nod to scientists and researchers working on the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Bidens said they had to forgo having relatives over to their house for the holidays because of the pandemic. They asked Americans to consider limiting their holiday travel to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement

"Brighter days are coming soon," Jill said. "We celebrate apart but not alone and look forward to next year."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.