Presidents Day: What's open and what's closed in Austin

It's Presidents Day and many businesses are closed February 20 for the holiday, including the City of Austin administrative offices.

Parks and Recreation

Most Austin Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed, but City parks, golf courses, cemeteries, and some pools will be open.

Call ahead or visit AustinTexas.gov/Parks for hours. Information on closures is available at AustinTexas.gov/ParkClosures.

Austin Resource Recovery

All Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) trash, recycling and compost collections will be operating as usual.

Download the Austin Recycles App for Apple or Android device or visit austintexas.gov/myschedule to sign up for collection reminders and alerts.

The Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center (RRDOC) remains open, by appointment only: austintexas.gov/dropoff.

Austin Public Health

Environmental Health Services at the Rutherford Lane Campus, Office of Vital Records, all WIC and Shots for Tots clinics, and Neighbor Centers will be closed Monday, Feb. 20.

COVID-19 tests are available at private and non-profit sites throughout Austin, including pharmacies, hospitals and urgent care centers.

Austin Energy

All City of Austin Utility Customer Service Centers will be closed on Presidents Day.

Customers can make utility payments at coautilities.com or by calling 1-833-375-4919 for a Quick Payment.

Downtown Austin Community Court

The Downtown Austin Community Court's Violet KeepSafe Storage program (VKS), Homeless Services, Court Services, and Community Services will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20.

The following day, all services will reopen at their regular time: VKS at 7 a.m., Community Services at 7:30 a.m., and Homeless Services & Court Services at 8 a.m.

Austin Public Library

Austin Public Library, Recycled Reads Bookstore, and the Austin History Center branches will be closed Monday, Feb. 20.

Resources that are available remotely can be accessed at the Austin Public Library website: library.austintexas.gov.

Austin Animal Center Schedule

The Austin Animal Center will close for Presidents Day.

For questions about City services or information call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000. Residents can also submit service requests from the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app.