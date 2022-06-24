APH investigating presumptive monkeypox case in Travis County

Austin Public Health is investigating a presumptive case of monkeypox in Travis County.

APH says it is awaiting results from the CDC to confirm the case and is coordinating with the Texas Department of State Health Services and CDC as part of the investigation.

The resident did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home, says APH, and epidemiologists are conducting contract tracing and reaching out to those who had direct contact with the person while infectious.

The resident came in close contact with someone who had traveled from out of state who is also under investigation for monkeypox infection, says APH. Monkeypox is rare and does not spread easily between people without close contact.

How does the virus spread from person-to-person?

Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

Touching items (such as clothing or linens) that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands/palms, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely which can take several weeks

What can I do to prevent monkeypox?

Minimize skin-to-skin contact, especially if person has been exposed to the virus, showing a rash or skin sores

Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, that has been in contact with monkeypox

Practice good hand hygiene. For example, washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for people infected with monkeypox

Avoid contact with animals that could harbor the virus (including animals that are sick or that have been found dead in areas where monkeypox occurs)

The CDC is tracking at least 173 monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases in the U.S., says APH.

RELATED COVERAGE:

At least five cases are confirmed in Texas with the state’s first monkeypox case this year confirmed earlier this month in Dallas County. That individual had recently traveled to Dallas from Mexico.

On Wednesday Dallas County Health and Human Services confirmed its second and third monkeypox cases this year, says APH. Those individuals recently traveled from Spain and Mexico.