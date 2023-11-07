Prevent holiday package theft by mailing items to Round Rock police

Operation Front Porch is back in time for the 2023 holiday season.

Round Rock police want to "be your front porch" to help prevent package theft.

From November 13 to December 20, residents are invited to ship their packages to the Round Rock Police Department, and pick them up there. The service is free.

To qualify, you must be a Round Rock resident, the package must weigh under 50 pounds, and the name of the person picking up the package must match the name on the mailing label.

Ship packages to:

[Your name]

Round Rock Police Department

2701 North Mays Street

Round Rock, TX 78665

Pick-up times:

Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Nov. 13 – Dec. 20)

Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday: No pick-up

Items needed to pick up your package:

Government-issued identification card Order/shipment proof of receipt Parents picking up packages addressed to their child(ren) must provide proof of guardianship and/or the child’s identification.

Again, Round Rock police will accept packages from November 13 to December 20. Packages must be picked up within three days of arrival, with the last pick-up day being on December 20. Package pick-up is not available during the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 24 to 27).

In lieu of a fee, RRPD staff will be accepting optional donations to the Round Rock Police Foundation.

For gifts purchased on Craiglist or other exchange websites, police ask that you take advantage of the Safety Exchange Zones in the Round Rock Police Department lobby and public parking lot. This service is available year-round.

For residents with home surveillance cameras, police are asking them to consider signing up for the Round Rock Police Department Community Camera Program. This voluntary program helps RRPD create a map of cameras and allows them to quickly request footage should a crime be committed in the neighborhood.