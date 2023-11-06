2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to feature Austin ISD band director

An Austin ISD band director will be marching this year in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside band directors from across the nation.

Trumpet player Ryan Dufrene has been selected to march with the Saluting America’s Band Directors project, where 400 band directors will convey the theme "America's band directors: We teach music. We teach life."

This isn't the first time Dufrene has been a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade; he marched in New York City 18 years ago as part of the Pride of Acadiana marching band from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

People hold the Macy's 'Believe' balloons at the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

MORE EDUCATION NEWS

"It will be fun to march again in a completely different capacity, alongside colleagues from every state in the country," said Dufrene. "My hope is that this project can inspire students to pursue careers in music education, become fierce advocates for the arts in school, and realize the amazing opportunities available to them through music in school, college, and beyond."

The band will be directed by nationally known music educator and innovative band director Jon Waters and is sponsored by the Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation based in Ohio.