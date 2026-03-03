It's Primary Day in Texas: Everything you need to know before you vote

The Brief Polls are open for the primary election in Texas. Voting locations have strict hours and rules about what you can and can't bring. Find those details, the items on the ballot and more in this election roundup.



Polls are now open across Texas to decide the candidates for November's midterm election. Here's everything you need to know before you get out and vote.

When are the polls open for primaries?

Polls are open across the state from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Once the polls close for the day, official counts will begin to decide winners.

Any registered voter can cast a vote on Election Day, but unlike early voting, you'll be limited to your specific precinct.

How do I find my voting place?

In order to find where the polls are in that precinct, follow these steps:

Visit VoteTexas.gov

Enter your details to find your polling location.

You can also contact your local county election office to get information about your polling location and anything else voting-related. Do a simple online search for "[Your County] elections."

If you have your voter registration card, it should include your polling location. Locations can sometimes change — be sure to double-check this with one of the other options before you get out the door.

What should I take with me to vote?

To vote in Texas, you need photo identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID include:

Texas driver's license (including a temporary license).

Texas election identification certificate.

Texas handgun license.

Texas personal identification card.

U.S. passport.

U.S. military identification card.

Any other form of ID issued by the U.S. government that has your photo (e.g., a school identification card).

The name on your identification must match your voter registration.

If you don't meet the ID requirements, you can always leave and come back before 7 p.m. with an acceptable ID to cast your vote.

What can I bring to the voting booth?

Voters can, and are encouraged to bring, written materials to help cast their vote. This can include a personal sample ballot, which you can find at your county's elections website, handwritten notes or anything else to make the process go smoothly.

You can not use electronic devices in any room where voting is taking place. This includes cell phones, cameras, recording devices, laptops, tablets or any other communication or recording devices. If the presiding judge sees a voter recording anything in a polling location, they may either direct them to shut off the device or leave the premises.

Unless you are a licensed peace officer, you cannot bring a gun into a polling place, no matter if you have a license to carry one.

What's on my primary ballot?

Some options on your ballot will vary depending on your location. To see your options for representatives or other seats open in your area, check your sample ballot at your county's elections website.

Statewide elections remain the same across Texas, and it's always best to be informed on your choices before you get to the polls. The options you'll see are as follows:

Texas Governor

Republican: Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott, former U.S. Rep. Pete Chambers.

Democrat: State Rep. Gina Hinojosa, Chris Bell, Bobby Cole.

Lieutenant Governor

Republican: Incumbent Dan Patrick.

Democrat: Marcos Velez, state Rep. Vikki Goodwin.

Attorney General

Republican: State Sen. Mayes Middleton, U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, state Sen. Joan Huffman, Assistant AG Aaran Reitz.

Democrat: Joe Jaworski, state Sen. Nathan Johnson, Tony Box.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Republican: Incumbent Sid Miller, Nate Sheets.

Democrat: Clayton Tucker.

Railroad Commissioner

Republican: Texas Railroad Commission Chairman James Wright, Katherine Culbert, Hawk Dunlap, Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French, James Matlock.

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Republican: Acting Comptroller Kelly Hancock, former state Sen. Don Huffines, Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddock.

Democrat: State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt.

Commissioner of General Land Office

Republican: Incumbent Dawn Buckingham.

Democrat: Jose Loya, Benjamin Flores.

Texas Supreme Court

Republican: Incumbent Kyle Hawkins, Incumbent Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock, Incumbent James Sullivan, Incumbent Brett Busby.

Democrat: Former Texas Fifth District Court of Appeals Place 11 Cory Carlyle, Texas Third District Court of Appeals Place 2 Maggie Ellis, Texas Third District Court of Appeals Place 3 Chari Kelly, former Texas First District Court of Appeals Place 2 Gordon Goodman, Kristi Hawkins, Texas Third District Court of Appeals Place 6 Gisela Triana.

Court of Criminal Appeals

Republican: Incumbent Kevin Yeary, Alison Fox, Lesli Fitzpatrick, Thomas Smith, Brent Coffee, John Messinger, Jennifer Balido.

Democrat: Okey Anyiam, Audrey Riley, Holly Taylor.

15th Court of Appeals

Republican: Incumbent Scott Brister, Incumbent Scott Field, Incumbent Rachel Farris.

Democrat: Jerry Zimmerer, Tom Baker, Mark Meyer.

How to report polling problems

If you have issues while voting that the county can take care of, either speak with representatives at your polling location or visit your county's elections website for contact information.

If you have complaints about the county's voting administration, including voting rights violations, issues with election officials or similar problems, check this list of resources from the Secretary of the State.

