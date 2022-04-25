'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes airlifted to hospital after rattlesnake bite in Malibu

Actor Cary Elwes, known for playing Westley in "The Princess Bride," was airlifted to the hospital over the weekend after he was bitten by a rattlesnake in Malibu.

Elwes, 59, was airlifted to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center Saturday after he was bitten by a rattlesnake near his Malibu home, TMZ reported. He was reportedly doing yard work at his home in Malibu when he encountered the rattlesnake.

Paramedics were sent to a home in the 23000 block of Pacific Coast Highway just before 3 p.m. Saturday following a report of a snake bite, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to FOX 11.

The actor took to Twitter Monday morning to share a photo of his hand injury, joking that he wasn't bitten by a ROUS, making a reference to "Rodents Of Unusual Size," which his character encountered with Princess Buttercup in the Fire Swamp in the movie he is best known for.

In his post, he thanked the staff at Malibu Urgent Care, the LA County Fire Department and the staff at UCLA Health.

The actor said he is recovering well.

In Southern California, snakes can be seen year-round. However, most rattlesnake sightings occur in April, May, and June. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) recommends avoiding the rattlesnake, a venomous species, and knowing what to do in the rare event of a bite. Click here for more information.