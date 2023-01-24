Pro Bowl 2023: Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg to captain All-Star game's NFC, AFC teams

A rap legend and a former "Saturday Night Live" comedian will team up with the Super Bowl-winning Manning brothers to lead the NFL’s 2023 Pro Bowl teams, according to a report.

The Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Feb. 5 have added Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson as captains for the American Football Conference Team and the National Football Conference Team, respectively. The event will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium.

Snoop Dogg , the 51-year-old rapper from Long Beach, will captain the AFC squad set to be coached by Peyton Manning, who won Super Bowl titles with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos.

"I’m comin’ back to the NFL field, but this time, instead of performing, I’m going head-to-head with Pete and competing for the title of The Pro Bowl Games Champion," Snoop Dogg said, according to People.

LEFT: Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images), RIGHT: Pete Davidson attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexi Expand

He previously participated in the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles. The performance also included Dr. Dre, Eminem and 50 Cent.

Davidson, a 29-year-old comedian from Staten Island, will captain the NFC team with Peyton’s younger brother Eli Manning coaching. The younger Manning also has two Super Bowl wins, both with the New York Giants and against the New England Patriots and Tom Brady .

The AFC team will have Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs starting at quarterback, with Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals serving backup duties.

The NFC squad will have quarterbacks Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, who is starting, Geno Smith of the Seattle Seahawks, and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL announced the Pro Bowl rosters and voting results last month, revealing six NFL teams are sending at least five players to the All-Star event.

The Eagles will be sending the highest number of Pro Bowlers, eight, including six starters: Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon Dickerson, tackle Lane Johnson, center Jason Kelce, pass rusher Haason Reddick, running back Miles Sanders and cornerback Darius Slay.

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs are each sending seven Pro Bowlers, the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers are each sending six, and the Minnesota Vikings are sending five.

This year will be the first for the Pro Bowl to feature its new format that spotlights flag football.

Other AFC stars include the Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Davante Adams, the Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs, the Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja'Marr Chase and more.

The NFC has Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys, Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders and others.

Super Bowl LVII will take place the following week, on Sunday, Feb. 12.