PROMRack offering free new, gently worn prom dresses this weekend

The 18th Annual PROMRack is back this weekend.

The annual event, which provides new and gently used prom dresses at no charge to Central Texas juniors and seniors, had been canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Write To Me Foundation, which puts on the event every year, says that new corporate sponsors and a legion of volunteers from different organizations are among those making the return of the annual event possible.

The free giveaway will take place on Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Juan Navarro Early College High School in North Austin. Recommended CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

As part of the event, students will be greeted by a personal shopper who will assist them in choosing the perfect attire from a selection of more than 1,500 dresses in sizes 00-54.

Anyone wishing to attend or volunteer is asked to register online. Students who pre-register will be allowed to enter first with a ticket, but no one will be turned away, says the foundation.