Proof of vaccination: Vaccine mandate begins at Los Angeles restaurants, gyms, personal care services

Beginning Monday, residents in the city of Los Angeles are required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 in order to enter indoor restaurants, gyms, entertainment and recreational facilities, personal care establishments and some city buildings.

Although the new vaccine mandate took effect on Monday, enforcement of the new law won't begin until Nov. 29.

On Monday, officials will begin city outreach and education of the new policy, but actual enforcement will not start until Nov. 29. Businesses violating the ordinance will be issued a $1,000 fine for a second violation, $2,000 fine for a third violation and a $5,000 fine for a fourth and subsequent violations.

An employee checks a vaccine card for proof of Covid-19 vaccination at Langer's Deli in Los Angeles, California on August 7, 2021. - The restaurant announced that proof of vaccination would be required to dine indoors at the restaurant as Covid-19 va Expand

Where do I need to show proof of vaccination in Los Angeles?

The city's ordinance applies to:

establishments that serve food or beverages, including restaurants, bars, fast food establishments, coffee shops, tasting rooms, cafeterias, food courts, breweries, wineries, distilleries banquet halls and hotel ballrooms;

gyms and fitness venues, including recreation facilities, fitness studios (including for yoga, pilates, dance, and barre), boxing gyms, fitness boot camps and facilities that hold indoor group fitness classes;

entertainment and recreation venues including movie theaters, shopping centers, concert venues, performance venues, adult entertainment venues, commercial event and party venues, sports arenas, convention centers, exhibition halls, museums, malls, performing arts theaters, bowling alleys, arcades, card rooms, family entertainment centers, pool and billiard halls, play areas and game centers; and

personal care establishments, including spas, nail salons, hair salons, barbershops, tanning salons, estheticians, skin care, tattoo shops, piercing shops and massage therapy locations, unless medically required.

Retail establishments such as grocery stores and pharmacies are not included in the ordinance.

People would be exempt from the mandate if they have medical conditions that restrict their ability to get vaccinated or a "sincerely held religious belief," which will be reviewed by the location the person is trying to enter.

People who are exempt will be able to use outdoor areas of the location, but if unavailable, they may be allowed to enter the indoor area by providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test that was conduced within 72 hours.

LA County vaccine mandate

Los Angeles, under Los Angeles County's health officer order, also requires proof of vaccination for all customers and employees at indoor portions of bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, lounges and distilleries. In addition to showing proof of full vaccination, customers will be required to present a photo ID.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Customers who do not provide proof of vaccination may still be served in and use the outdoor portions of the facility, "where the risk of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19 is less likely when compared to being indoors," according to the county's health officer order.

RELATED:

The county also requires people aged 12 and over attending outdoor mega-events of 10,000 or more people to show proof of either full vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event. This applies to ticketed sporting events, outdoor concerts, festivals and theme parks that have 10,000 or more people in attendance.

Acceptable forms of vaccination proof

According to county health officials, acceptable proof of vaccination status includes a photo identification with any one of the following:

CDC COVID-19 vaccination record card (white card)

World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine record card (yellow card)

California Department of Public Health (CDPH) COVID-19 digital vaccination record

Other COVID-19 digital vaccination record issued by an approved company

Documentation of vaccination from the healthcare provider or entity that provided the COVID-19 vaccines

California Immunization Registry (CAIR2) vaccination record

The vaccination proof should include the person’s name, type of COVID-19 vaccine, and the date of the doses administered. The person can show the vaccination card, a photo of the card as a separate document, or a photo of the card stored on a phone or electronic device.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's Office issued the following statement Monday, November 8:

"These rules are in place to keep Angelenos safe, and help us get the economy back to full strength as quickly as possible. We will begin enforcing them at the end of the month, and in the meantime, we are committed to working closely with local businesses, so that they have the information and resources they need to better protect their workers and customers."

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this report.