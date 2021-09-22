Prosper cheerleader damages spinal cord in tumbling accident

The Prosper community is rallying around a cheerleader who was seriously injured in a tumbling accident.

Family friends say while the prognosis is not good for Makayla Noble, 16, they are praying for a miracle.

"Mack is such a bright light, she's such a lover and a giver," said Tiffany Smith, family friend.

Noble had a freak tumbling accident Monday night, which damaged her spinal cord.

"Medically speaking, her prognosis is not what we would hope for, her report is not one that we would want for her. But Makayla loves Jesus and she serves a big God. And we are believing totally that she's going to have a miracle," Smith said.

Makayla has been cheering for most of her life and training multiple days a week, Smith said.

"Makayla is a world-class athlete. She's trained by the best of the best ay Cheer Athletics. This was a freak accident in somebody's backyard. This was not a cheer practice. This wasn't on a mat with a coach," Smith said.

The teen has already gone through at least one surgery at Medical City Plano. But according to her family, so far medically, the chances of her walking again are slim. The family has asked for prayers for pain management and for movement to return in her fingers and hands.

"One of the last things she said to her mom before she went into surgery was one, God's got a plan. And we totally believe that. We trust in that," Smith said.

The prognosis is still early. But for now, Makayla is expected to be at the hospital at least through next week and then undergo a long rehab plan after that.

"It looks like probably a 12 to 18-month plan in terms of rehab and recovery," Smith said.

But support for the noble family from Prosper ISD and the cheer community has been remarkable. Online fundraising brought in more than $50,000 in less than 24 hours for the family’s expenses.

There will be a show of support for Makayla and her family at the homecoming parade and pep rally on Wednesday night and supporters are asked to wear purple for Makayla at the football game Friday.