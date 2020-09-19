Protest at City Hall to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

The Black Austin Coalition and Austin Justice Coalition are holding a protest at Austin City Hall to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

The protest at City Hall is to stand in solidarity with the Q4BL Team in Baltimore and to "march for those who can not, as the LMPD has recently suppressed the people of Louisville’s first amendment right to protest," says a Facebook event hosted by the two organizations.

"Breonna Taylor was an EMT who dreamed of becoming a nurse, servicing two different hospitals during the pandemic," says the post. "She was a hero taken from us too soon and her murderers are still at large and in positions of power. She was dedicated to saving others and she deserves our full commitment to bring her and her family justice."

26-year-old Taylor was shot several times by officers who went to her home with a search warrant as part of a drug investigation. Officers used a no-knock search warrant to break down the door and were met with gunfire from Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.

One of the officers, Jonathan Mattingly, was shot in the leg. Mattingly and two other officers, Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison were placed on administrative reassignment after the shooting, and Hankison was later fired. No drugs were found in the home and Taylor was unarmed.

According to the Facebook event, Q4BL Baltimore’s list of demands are:

Arrest Mattingly, Hankison, and Cosgrove

Fire Kentucky AG Daniel Jay Cameron

Abolish all no-knock warrants across the country

Require all police officers to participate in thorough de-escalation training

The City of Louisville recently reached a $12 million settlement with Taylor's family. The sum eclipses previous payments following an officer-involved shooting in the city's history. The city also banned the use of “no-knock” warrants in June and named the new ordinance for Taylor.