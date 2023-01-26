Proud Mary Coffee Roasters to bring rare, award-winning coffee to Austin

Proud Mary Coffee Roasters is bringing its most expensive coffee to date to the US, but only for a select few.

The Australian coffee company will be making just 22 cups of its new Black Jaguar Geisha coffee available in the US. Each cup will cost $150 starting Feb. 6 only at the company's cafés in Portland, Oregon and Austin, Texas.

The coffee recently won first place in the 2022 Best of Panama competition, one of the most prestigious coffee competitions in the world. Longtime supporters of Hartmann Estate in Panama, Proud Mary paid $2,000 for one pound of the beans, the company’s most expensive coffee purchase yet.

Proud Mary will also host a Hartmann Family takeover at its Portland and Austin cafés throughout the month of February, offering five additional coffees from the famed producer.

(Proud Mary Coffee Roasters)

Three options will be available as espressos and two natural Geisha coffees will be available as deluxe pours.

The beans will also be available for purchase nationally via Proud Mary’s website.

The Hartmann Family coffees are from the Santa Clara region of Panama, different from the traditional Boquette producers that have received most of the Geisha coffee glory throughout the years, says Proud Mary.

Proud Mary opened its flagship location in the U.S. in 2017 in Portland, a café and wholesale roastery with a modern industrial design and expansive outdoor patio.

The company’s expansion to Austin in 2022 worked from the same model to include a full-service kitchen and integrated coffee bar built for high volume.

Both locations offer Australian café menus, morning cocktails and of course, freshly-roasted coffees and espresso options.