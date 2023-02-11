Puppy Bowl: Austin Humane Society holds 16th annual event

The Austin Humane Society had its 16th annual Puppy Bowl ahead of the Super Bowl. The event started at the shelter and moved to the Yard Bar.

Dogs were divided into the blue and red teams, with the red representing the Chiefs and the blue representing the Eagles.

Touchdowns were scored when any football-shaped toy crossed the goal line.

"It's Potato's time to shine," Ashdin Dalal said about his pug, Potato.

In the round with pugs, some were barking up the wrong tree, playing with the crowd instead. Others weren't interested in the game, but some practiced.

"We were doing drills all morning," pug owner Angeline Izquierdo said. "We would play ball, you know, like, 'go get that ball as fast as you can, let's go, bring it back,' but I have a feeling she might want to stick with her mom the whole time."

Meanwhile, other dogs were spectators.

"He likes to tell other dogs what to do, he doesn't actually want to go play," Trish Arenas said about her Pomeranian.

It was a paws-itively good time all around, some even liking it better than the actual Super Bowl.

'I'm more excited for this," Dalal said.

"Everybody wins at the Puppy Bowl," Arenas said.

"Potato's an offensive lineman. Just look at him! Three points blue team!" the referee said to cheers during the game.

For more information about the Austin Humane Society, you can head to their website.

