Quick and easy springtime recipes from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

Spring is here and that means a lot of chances to get outdoors and enjoy a picnic or a cookout. It can be hard to figure out what to make but FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some quick and easy recipe ideas you can try.

ITALIAN PASTA SALAD

1 box rotini

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/8 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup artichoke hearts, chopped

1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

½ cup black olives, sliced

½ cup fresh basil, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

Optional add-ins: salami, feta cheese, red pepper flakes

Instructions

Cook pasta according to the package & let it cool through Combine olive oil, garlic, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper Add all other ingredients to cook & cooled pasta, pour dressing over the mixture and mix throughly making sure the dressing evenly coats the pasta salad Adjust with seasonings, if needed. ENJOY!

LOOSE MEAT SANDWICH

1 lbs ground beef

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 cup water

Chop onion very finely Brown onion & ground beef Add all other ingredients to the mixture and cook over medium heat until water has evaporated Put on your favorite bun, top with ketchup and/or mustard & pickles. ENJOY!

CAYENNE CARROT AND POTATO FRIES

Potatoes

Carrots

Cayenne pepper

Paprika

Olive oil

Sea salt