Quick and easy springtime recipes from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

By
Published 
Recipes
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Spring is here and that means a lot of chances to get outdoors and enjoy a picnic or a cookout. It can be hard to figure out what to make but FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some quick and easy recipe ideas you can try.

ITALIAN PASTA SALAD

Tierra shares a quick and easy recipe that uses some fresh ingredients.

  • 1 box rotini
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/8 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • 3/4 cup artichoke hearts, chopped
  • 1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered 
  • ½ cup black olives, sliced
  • ½ cup fresh basil, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced 
  • Optional add-ins: salami, feta cheese, red pepper flakes

Instructions

  1. Cook pasta according to the package & let it cool through
  2. Combine olive oil, garlic, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper
  3. Add all other ingredients to cook & cooled pasta, pour dressing over the mixture and mix throughly making sure the dressing evenly coats the pasta salad
  4. Adjust with seasonings, if needed. ENJOY!

LOOSE MEAT SANDWICH

Tierra has a quick and easy recipe idea that's inspired by her Iowa roots.

  • 1 lbs ground beef
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup water 
  1. Chop onion very finely
  2. Brown onion & ground beef
  3. Add all other ingredients to the mixture and cook over medium heat until water has evaporated
  4. Put on your favorite bun, top with ketchup and/or mustard & pickles. ENJOY!

CAYENNE CARROT AND POTATO FRIES

Having a cookout when the weather is nice always requires some good sides. Tierra has a quick and easy recipe that's perfect for your next one.

  • Potatoes
  • Carrots
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Paprika
  • Olive oil
  • Sea salt 
  1. Cut potatoes and carrots into long vertical slices (cut carrots a bit thinner than the potatoes so everything cooks evenly)
  2. Coat slices in olive oil then paprika, sea salt & as much cayenne pepper as you can handle
  3. Bake at 400° for 30-40 minutes until the edges start to get crispy (I recommend not using parchment paper so that you get that nice crispiness) 