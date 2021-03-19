Quick and easy springtime recipes from FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum
AUSTIN, Texas - Spring is here and that means a lot of chances to get outdoors and enjoy a picnic or a cookout. It can be hard to figure out what to make but FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has some quick and easy recipe ideas you can try.
ITALIAN PASTA SALAD
- 1 box rotini
- 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/8 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon Italian Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 3/4 cup artichoke hearts, chopped
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered
- ½ cup black olives, sliced
- ½ cup fresh basil, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Optional add-ins: salami, feta cheese, red pepper flakes
Instructions
- Cook pasta according to the package & let it cool through
- Combine olive oil, garlic, red wine vinegar, salt, pepper
- Add all other ingredients to cook & cooled pasta, pour dressing over the mixture and mix throughly making sure the dressing evenly coats the pasta salad
- Adjust with seasonings, if needed. ENJOY!
LOOSE MEAT SANDWICH
- 1 lbs ground beef
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- Chop onion very finely
- Brown onion & ground beef
- Add all other ingredients to the mixture and cook over medium heat until water has evaporated
- Put on your favorite bun, top with ketchup and/or mustard & pickles. ENJOY!
CAYENNE CARROT AND POTATO FRIES
- Potatoes
- Carrots
- Cayenne pepper
- Paprika
- Olive oil
- Sea salt
- Cut potatoes and carrots into long vertical slices (cut carrots a bit thinner than the potatoes so everything cooks evenly)
- Coat slices in olive oil then paprika, sea salt & as much cayenne pepper as you can handle
- Bake at 400° for 30-40 minutes until the edges start to get crispy (I recommend not using parchment paper so that you get that nice crispiness)