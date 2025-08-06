Rabid bat found at Tanger Outlets in San Marcos: city

The Brief Rabid bat found at Tanger Outlets in San Marcos Bat was seen on ground in front of Le Creuset store Witness reported seeing teenagers touching the bat



A rabid bat was found at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos this past weekend, officials say.

What we know:

The City of San Marcos says that on August 2, around 4:30 p.m., Animal Services received a report of a live bat on the ground in front of the Le Creuset store.

The animal was safely collected and sent for testing in Austin.

The bat did test positive for rabies, officials say.

A witness reported seeing a group of teenagers touching the bat, but the group reportedly left before Animal Services arrived. Officials are seeking information to help identify the teens or anyone else who may have come in contact with the bat.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have come into contact with the bat is urged to call Animal Services at 512-805-2655 as soon as possible so that post-exposure treatment can be provided if necessary.

Anyone who sees a wild animal, especially one acting strangely or found in an unusual location, is reminded not to touch it but instead call Animal Services.

Pet owners should also vaccinate their pets to keep both animals and people safe, which is required under Texas state law and San Marcos City Ordinance. Click here to find low-cost rabies vaccination options in San Marcos for your pet.