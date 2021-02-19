Radiant Plumbing offers advice on what to do if pipes burst

If your pipes burst it could be some time before a plumber can get out to fix it. Radiant Plumbing has some advice if it's happened to you.

If you live in an apartment you should contact your property manager and if you own your own home and you have water you should keep faucets trickling. Experts say you should not be trickling faucets and should be conserving water.

If your pipes are still frozen, try to thaw them out a hairdryer to get water flowing.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN WAPP

RELATED: Pipe emergencies continue across North Texas as thawing begins

Advertisement

For hot water line bursts, turn off your water heater and for cold water bursts you should shut down your whole water system.

If you have no water, power down your water heater to prevent damage and shut off your water main.

CEO of Radiant Plumbing and Air Conditioning Brad Casebier says "this whole town is just destroyed in a plumbing sense" and there weren't enough plumbers before the winter weather hit and that it'll take a "long time to get caught back up."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

If you don't know how to shut off your home's water look for the green box outside which is most likely off the ground.

Also while looking for someone to make repairs, make sure you find an accredited plumber. Companies are required to display their license number which normally starts with an "M".