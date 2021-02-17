Austin Water issues citywide boil water notice

Austin Water has issued a citywide boil water notice due to power loss at the agency's largest water treatment facility.

Austin Water says it has worked with Austin Energy to quickly assess the system and restore power and is working to bring the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant back online.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Austin Water says that any water recovered from plumbing systems for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil, then boiled for two minutes.

Instead of boiling, Austinites can purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source for drinking water or human consumption.

Advertisement

RELATED: Several Central Texas cities issue boil water notices

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers are advised to follow these directions, says Austin Water.

Austin Water is also asking Austinites to report water and wastewater emergencies, leaks, or main breaks through the Leak Report Web Form online.