Man charged with murder after killing another man at South Austin motel

A man was arrested for murder at a South Austin motel.

Austin police said on Thursday, Feb. 1, around 12:02 a.m., officers responded to a gun call at 4200 S IH 35 at the Super 8 Motel.

The caller stated that her friend, later identified as 41-year-old Rahsaan Dobbins, was in trouble and there were males on the scene with guns.

When officers arrived, they heard gunshots. Officers found that Dobbins, who was nude, had just shot another man on the Motel 8 grounds.

The officers gave commands to Dobbins, who was still holding the gun. Dobbins complied and was taken into custody.

The victim was identified as Warnero Young. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but he died from his injuries.

According to Austin police, a preliminary investigation revealed that Dobbins was in a state of paranoia. Dobbins opened his motel room door and shot and killed Young, who happened to be on the stairs of the motel. Dobbins admitted he did not know Young.



Dobbins was booked into the Travis County Jail for first-degree murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.