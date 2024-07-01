Rainey Street District safety improvements along trail almost complete

Safety upgrades near the Rainey Street Trailhead for the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail are on track to be completed by the end of the summer.

On Monday, July 1, crews were installing new, permanent light fixtures along the trail. The lighting is part of roughly $800,000 worth of safety improvements currently underway.

The safety improvements were expedited in spring 2023 after multiple bodies were found nearby in the lake.

Austin police maintain there was no foul play, but the events have sparked rumors of a serial killer.

"When I walk back in the evenings, sometimes I meet people out, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you shouldn't walk down there. You should be careful. There's someone out there doing some crazy stuff,'" said Brey, who recently moved to Austin and frequently walks or runs the trail.

Temporary upgrades, including solar lighting and a solar camera, were put up last year.

"Once I get to Rainey right here, I notice there's a bit of a light," said Brey.

In November 2023, a permanent camera was installed on the corner of Rainey St. and Cummings St.

Fencing improvements are expected to be completed this month. That includes some extensions to the fence and a gate that will be added to the top of the stairs across from the Milago Condominiums.

A sidewalk extension along East Avenue is expected to be completed in August.

The Rainey Street Trailhead Project, a separate project by the Trail Conservancy, is also wrapping up. It will add a new park that also includes enhanced lighting and signage.

A spokesperson for the Trail Conservancy told FOX 7 they are in the final stages and will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.