Buying a home: Where in Texas Gen Z has best chance to purchase a house
AUSTIN, Texas - Where is the best city in the U.S. for Gen Z to buy a home? Real estate news website Point2 took a look 100 major cities and released its top 10 places.
The cities were ranked on seven metrics:
- Home price-to-income ratio
- Median sale price difference
- Inventory (per 10,000 residents)
- Share of homes sold above listing price
- Days on market
- Homeownership rate
- Unemployment rate
The findings show that the following places are where Point2 says Gen Z has the best chance to become homeowners:
- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Corpus Christi, Texas
- Detroit, Michigan
- Laredo, Texas
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Durham, North Carolina
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Aurora, Colorado
- Scottsdale, Arizona
So where does San Antonio and Austin rank? San Antonio ranked 16th while Austin ranked 51st.
Dallas ranked 54th while Houston ranked 75th.
Where are the worst spots? The majority of that top 10 list is in California.
- Fremont, California
- San Diego, California
- Lexington, Kentucky
- San Jose, California
- Riverside, California
- Los Angeles, California
- Sacramento, California
- Chula Vista, California
- Richmond, Virginia
- Newark, New Jersey
The full report can be found here.