Buying a home: Where in Texas Gen Z has best chance to purchase a house

Where is the best city in the U.S. for Gen Z to buy a home? Real estate news website Point2 took a look 100 major cities and released its top 10 places.

The cities were ranked on seven metrics:

Home price-to-income ratio

Median sale price difference

Inventory (per 10,000 residents)

Share of homes sold above listing price

Days on market

Homeownership rate

Unemployment rate

The findings show that the following places are where Point2 says Gen Z has the best chance to become homeowners:

Fort Wayne, Indiana Corpus Christi, Texas Detroit, Michigan Laredo, Texas Memphis, Tennessee Lincoln, Nebraska Durham, North Carolina Fort Worth, Texas Aurora, Colorado Scottsdale, Arizona

So where does San Antonio and Austin rank? San Antonio ranked 16th while Austin ranked 51st.

Dallas ranked 54th while Houston ranked 75th.

Where are the worst spots? The majority of that top 10 list is in California.

Fremont, California San Diego, California Lexington, Kentucky San Jose, California Riverside, California Los Angeles, California Sacramento, California Chula Vista, California Richmond, Virginia Newark, New Jersey

The full report can be found here.