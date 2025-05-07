REAL ID deadline: Here's how things looked in Austin

The Brief The REAL ID deadline officially took place on May 7 Things moved smoothly at the Austin airport and at the driver's license offices If you don't have a REAL ID, officials say you should get to an airport four hours before your flight



REAL ID requirements went into effect on May 7, which means you need a compliant ID or passport if you're flying within the U.S.

REAL ID officially takes effect

The backstory:

Everything moved smoothly at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

"I have a REAL ID, and I'm always prepared," passenger Sam Khadem said.

There were no long lines, just an additional lane. Those without a REAL ID or passport will have to go through additional screening.

"If for some reason, they end up in the regular TSA line, they will be asked to get out of that line and to go into that specific lane for people with a non-Real ID compliant identification," said Samantha Rojas with ABIA.

TSA says they will work with travelers to verify their identity, but they make no guarantees.

They recommend those without a REAL ID or passport to get to the airport four hours before their flight. At ABIA, extra staff helped people find their way.

At the driver's license office on North Lamar, there were no huge lines.

DPS says there has been no spike in requests, since 98 percent of Texas driver's licenses are already compliant. Texas began issuing REAL IDs in 2016.

Dig deeper:

The REAL ID deadline has been delayed many times.

"They passed the REAL ID Act in 2005, so you've had 20 years to get it," Gerald Myers, who was at the airport, said.

If your license is expired, DPS is reminding people to get it renewed.

If you're not sure if your license is compliant, a gold star in the upper right corner means it is.

"I just look for the star, and I have a star, just like in grade school," Khadem said.

The REAL ID is also required for federal government purposes, like entering a secure federal building.

If you need to renew your license, you can do so on the DPS website.

For alternate forms of identification, click here.