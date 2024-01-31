Reality TV show 'Farmer Wants a Wife' star is from Georgetown

A Central Texas woman will be featured on a massively popular reality TV dating show: Farmer Wants a Wife.

One of the stars of this season's show happens to be from Georgetown.

Reporter: How did you get interested in signing up for this?

Erin Sossamon: "So, I actually watched the first season, and I thought it was very genuine and real."

31-year-old Erin Sossamon, an event planner from Georgetown, was done with the city slickers of Austin.

"There are some farmers in Georgetown, but I mean, I mostly feel like I dated in the city," said Sossamon.

So she and a few other girls put on their boots and headed to the country, looking to grow a little more than food.

"I'm just looking to settle down, and find my person and start a family," said Sossamon.

Luckily for her, so were four eligible farmers.

After some speed dating, each of the bachelors picked five women to take home to their farms.

"I really like this season," said Sossamon. "I think all the farmers are super genuine and down to earth, and it's just fun watching some city girls handle life on the farm."

It’s not all quiet living.

To make sure they’re a good match, the women have to learn how to help run a farm.

"There are just a lot of things to do on a farm," said Sossamon. "There is like non-stop work, but it would definitely be like doing a lot of outdoor chores, and usually I don't do that."

Farming life is hard work, and in this case, it comes with a bit of drama, too.

"We're giving up part of our lives to go see if we can find love with this farmer," said Sossamon. "I think if you really care about someone, you're willing to change your life. It was definitely challenging and different, but you never know what the future holds."

But will Sossamon leave claiming the title of "farmer's wife?"

She has one thing to say about that:

"Stay tuned."

Farmer Wants a Wife kicks off Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. on FOX.