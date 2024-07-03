article

Reser’s Fine Foods is voluntarily recalling potato salad out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled item is the Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad and concerns the 48oz (3LB) size with a use by date of JUL/26/24.

Reser's has issued the recall due to the possibility of pieces of hard plastic foreign material in the package. No injuries have been reported.

This item was produced at a regional facility by Reser’s Fine Foods and distributed to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop locations in Texas only.

All impacted products have been removed from the shelf.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the store for a full refund or discard the item. Those who have questions regarding this recall may call Reser’s Fine Foods at 888-223-2127, Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (PT0.