Family remembers life of Kyle teenager killed in motorcycle crash

The family of a Kyle teenager killed in a motorcycle crash last year is celebrating his life by helping others.

On Friday, a Motorcycle Safety Awareness event was held in his honor.

The event provided information on organ donation, CPR training, and roadway safety.

Who is Thomas Lafever?

"My son was amazing in life and out of life," says Kylie Lafever, Thomas Lafever’s mom.

Thomas Lafever’s life was cut short in October 2024. His mom, Kylie Lafever, says in September 2024 he was driving his motorcycle with a helmet on to his high school in Kyle when the bike suddenly accelerated, and he was thrown underneath a car.

"Ultimately, he had to be resuscitated. It was 15 minutes before EMTs could revive him. But he was in a coma," says Kylie.

Thomas died days later at a local hospital.

"He was only 17. He was in 11th grade at this high school, so he wasn't registered as a donor, but I decided to make him a donor because I thought if it was us who just needed one piece to make them better, then I would like to have that opportunity," says Kylie.

Kylie is spreading awareness with the first "Be smart, Be safe" kickoff event.

"We have Texas trauma here, who will be doing ‘Stop the Bleed’, first aid. We have ‘Save a Heart’, who is doing CPR, hands on, and also the opportunity to get certified," says Kylie.

"Learning CPR could help prevent things…Because losing a friend, not going to lie to anybody, is hard. So having support from friends and family really does help in the end," says Thomas Lafever’s friend, Joseph Marciano-Martino.

"I just want to get people educated on CPR and what to do if they happen to come up on an emergency. You know, my son was left unattended, and it could have made the difference. So just giving people more skills to use if they ever have an emergency," says Kylie.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Texas is one of the top five states with the most motorcycle fatalities.

"What we're here for today is just to get the word out there. Be safe on a motorcycle and just pay more attention because a lot of people don't pay attention nowadays and worry about getting from point a to point b," says Marciano-Martino.

What you can do:

Kylie has also created a nonprofit in honor of her son called the Thomas Lafever foundation.

The funds collected from the event will go toward a scholarship fund for a future trade school student.