Body found in wooded area near Brushy Creek: RRPD

The Brief A body was found in a wooded area near Brushy Creek This is an ongoing investigation



A body was found near Brushy Creek on Friday night.

What we know:

Round Rock police said officers are investigating a body that was found in a wooded area north of the QuikTrip at 1540 RM 620, near Brushy Creek.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the death may have been a suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other details were released at this time.