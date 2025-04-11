Body found in wooded area near Brushy Creek: RRPD
BRUSHY CREEK, Texas - A body was found near Brushy Creek on Friday night.
What we know:
Round Rock police said officers are investigating a body that was found in a wooded area north of the QuikTrip at 1540 RM 620, near Brushy Creek.
According to police, preliminary information indicates the death may have been a suicide.
This is an ongoing investigation.
No other details were released at this time.
The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department