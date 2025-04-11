Expand / Collapse search

Body found in wooded area near Brushy Creek: RRPD

Published  April 11, 2025 10:18pm CDT
Brushy Creek
    • A body was found in a wooded area near Brushy Creek
    • This is an ongoing investigation

BRUSHY CREEK, Texas - A body was found near Brushy Creek on Friday night.

What we know:

Round Rock police said officers are investigating a body that was found in a wooded area north of the QuikTrip at 1540 RM 620, near Brushy Creek.

According to police, preliminary information indicates the death may have been a suicide.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No other details were released at this time.

