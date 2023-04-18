1 person injured, 7 cats rescued from apartment fire in North Austin

Investigators are looking into what caused a large apartment fire in North Austin.

Austin firefighters were headed to a medical call when they saw smoke around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, firefighters evacuated residents from the apartment complex near Reinli Street.

AFD says 6 units were impacted and one person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters also rescued 7 cats from the fire.