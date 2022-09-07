Remembering 9/11: Flag tribute at Veterans Memorial in Round Rock

In Round Rock Tuesday night, a striking tribute grew by the second—as volunteers placed flags at the new Veterans Memorial at Yonders Point in Old Settlers Park, to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died in the September 11th attacks.

"I think it's really important since we weren't alive. It is tragic because so many people lost their lives, families affected, and we want to know what that's like," said 15-year-old Bowen Cottrill of the Young Men’s Service League.

Another thousand flags commemorate the Texas service members who’ve been killed since 9/11.

"This is very important for us to remember, even though there are different times and different wars," said Tom Grove, a Vietnam veteran who was a prisoner of war. "We're honoring those who served to protect our freedom who did not make it back."

The Plaza of Flags, along with the memorial itself which was unveiled earlier this year, was spearheaded by the Texas Fallen Project.

"It just means a lot for us to be able to come out and have a place that's for us," said Texas Fallen Project founder Bobby Withrow.

Round Rock City Council helped to make the memorial a reality.

"The city of round rock has always been a big supporter of our veterans, and veterans families, and so it was important for us to have a place to come, just to sit, to remember," said Matt Baker, Round Rock City Councilor, Place 3.

On this day, city councilors, motorcycle clubs, high schoolers and veterans of all ages, all joined together to lay out 132 rows American flags.

"Having different groups come together to put this together was ideal, was what we want. We want to come together as a community," said Michelle Ly, Round Rock City Council, Place 1.

Many of the volunteers were high schoolers who are part of the Young Men’s Service League.

"I think it just shows the meaning because none of us were born at that time, so I think how much we feel for those people and how much we can keep the memory of them," said Hudson Ellis of the Young Men’s Service League.

"Just for them to see people commemorating and for them to help out in their own way, means a lot," said Jana Cottrill, a mother with the Young Men’s Service League.

Withrow says he wants anyone and everyone to come see these flags—and reflect on those who paid the ultimate price.

"I asked when we put these up if they wanted me to put barricades up. I said no, that's not what freedom is about. Going out in the middle of those flags, being able to take pictures, that's what freedom is," said Withrow.

The flags will be on display until Tuesday, September 13th.