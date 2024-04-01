AFD hopes to remove hundreds of scooters, e-bikes from lake

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Fire Department / Aaron Villalon and Nathan Cooper)

The Austin Fire Department is hoping to remove hundreds of electric scooters and bikes from Lady Bird Lake.

Recently, members of the AFD RED (Robotic Emergency Deployment) Team tested out a submersible remotely operated vehicle (ROV). While testing the equipment, they spotted an e-bike and a robotic arm attached to the ROV was able to grab a wheel and pull it out of the water.

AFD says scooters are often thrown into the water from Austin's bridges and can cause multiple environmental and safety issues.

They're hoping to get funding for technology like the ROV to remove possibly hundreds of scooters and e-bikes from the bottom of the lake.